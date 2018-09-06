Cincinnati Police: Active shooter, multiple victims at Fifth Third Bank Downtown

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Cincinnati police are on scene of an active shooter/officer involved shooting at the Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square with multiple shooting victims and the shooter down, according to initial radio traffic

"Active shooter incident being investigated at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock," a police spokeswoman said. "More details to follow."

Several medics have been called to the scene with victims in the lobby and loading dock.

Fountain Square and the surrounding area is currently closed to foot traffic, according to police.

@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

