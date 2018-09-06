Live video and tweets from the Downtown shooting

Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac says two other victims were injured. One is in critical condition and one is serious.

No police officers were hurt.

This is #Cincinnati Bryan from Mt. Healthy just brought down a cart of bottled water for our law enforcement working this tragedy out in the heat today. @FOX19 He says he had to do something. #cincinnatishooting pic.twitter.com/4w76P0CEFB — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 6, 2018

Toni Henderson says she was watching @FOX19 and our coverage downtown - when she saw police taping off apartment building across the street she knew it was connected. @CincyPD & @hcso_org searching suspected shooter’s apartment pic.twitter.com/dWWzvJwZgX — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 6, 2018

RIGHT NOW: @hcso_org searching apartment building of suspected shooter in North Bend @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HKNcF6MVUP — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 6, 2018

Prayer service happening right now at Christ Church Cathedral in response to the shooting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/aj8hOlk6mR — Brittany Harry (@Fox19BrittanyH) September 6, 2018

Every city has its sacred spaces. Ours is Fountain Square - a place for joy & protest & coming together. The actions of one sick man doesn't change that. That's not what our city is. I will be eating lunch on Fountain Square tomorrow, mindful of the true character of Cincinnati. — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) September 6, 2018

Some 5/3 employees are finally being let out of the building after massive shooting on Fountain Square. FBI still clearing floors one by one @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/kpE7f00lxC — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 6, 2018

CPD Capt. Jeff Butler just told us operations are back to normal at the hospital. A joint press conference is expected sometime today.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/6pjFlyy6j7 — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) September 6, 2018

Thank you to @CincyPD officers and @CincyFireEMS who acted bravely and arrived in seconds to assist in today’s shooting. Things happening across the country and we all have to be vigilant and prepared at all times. https://t.co/MDjucuiE3T — Chief Eliot K. Isaac (@ChiefEIsaac) September 6, 2018

In Nashville right now & heard the terrible news in my beloved @CityOfCincy Whatever our company can do to help we wanna do. Please pray for the victims !Stay strong Cincinnati! We stand behind @CincyPD and @FifthThird ???? — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) September 6, 2018

Person being treated in shooting at Fountain Square. Taken by person from U.S. Bank. 4 dead in active shooter/ police involved shooting. 2 injured. Stay with @FOX19 for live updates. #cincinnatishooting pic.twitter.com/4oh4AZRvu7 — Deborah Linz (@deborah_linz) September 6, 2018

If you want to pray for the victims of this mornings shooting at the Fifth Third Building downtown, you can attend a prayer service at noon today CHRIST CATHEDRAL .... 318 E 4th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202 — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) September 6, 2018

RECAP: Gunman dead, 3 killed,

2 wounded in Fifth Third shooting

Live coverage continues on FOX19 NOW

https://t.co/Ewntlk0NWm pic.twitter.com/YqBeT6Mx0D — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 6, 2018

More people are being escorted out of the Fifth Third building right now.. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/84j3DbgpIg — Brittany Harry (@Fox19BrittanyH) September 6, 2018

SHOOTING UPDATE: Cincinnati Public Schools Lauren Worley “8 students & 3 instructors in 5/3rd building part of Project Connect are all safe & accounted for.” All families notified. @FOX19 — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) September 6, 2018

Shooting Update: UC Medical Center received four victims: three males and one female. Two are deceased, one is in in critical condition and one is in serious condition. All suffered gun shot wounds. @FOX19 — Deborah Linz (@deborah_linz) September 6, 2018

There's still a lot of questions as police continue to investigate the shooting at Fifth Third Downtown@FOX19Rob is anchoring live from the scene pic.twitter.com/6LYEtxyBgS — FOX19 (@FOX19) September 6, 2018

Sen. Cecil Thomas, a retired veteran Cincinnati police detective, is on shooting scene calling for gun reform pic.twitter.com/shlR4dcZbp — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 6, 2018

This is heartbreaking. Woman just arrived on scene. Visibly upset and crying. Officers carrying her inside. She was wearing scrubs. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/bTK5fjfWLq — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) September 6, 2018

Mayor says it appears "that there was some random shooting involved."

He also says:

"This is now normal and it shouldn't be viewed as normal" pic.twitter.com/bLiEEjutDB — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 6, 2018

Cranley: Horrific, grotesque, unacceptable...a sickness — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) September 6, 2018

BREAKING: Gunman and 3 others are dead after shooting on Fountain Square in #cincinnati #FoxNews @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/D6cSDK3Zye — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) September 6, 2018

Mayor John Cranley said the shooting was "horrific" but could have been worse.

"I think there's something sick at work here, and we as a country have got to deal with it." pic.twitter.com/DeROdH4XZy — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 6, 2018

UC health officials say they received 4 shooting victims, 3 males and 1 female. One is dead, 2 critical and 1 is in serious condition. #cincinnatishooting — Deborah Linz (@deborah_linz) September 6, 2018

Investigators say there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the shooter, but it's not known if shooter had multiple guns, chief says 3-4 officers engaged shooter @FOX19 — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) September 6, 2018

Mayor Cranley: It appears the police were there within seconds from the time they got to the lobby. So he was actively shooting innocent victims and our officers were able to kill him and stop the threat very quickly. — Charisse Gibson (@OkayCharisse) September 6, 2018

Sheriffs office coroner unit just arrived on scene. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/toc1Rk6dIc — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) September 6, 2018

A source tells me the Fifth Third shooter is dead. More details coming soon in briefing from city and police officialshttps://t.co/Ewntlk0NWm pic.twitter.com/MLD3XBOO1Q — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 6, 2018

A man tells me he works in the high rise adjacent to the Fifth Third building. He says he heard several gunshots and thought it was a movie filming in Downtown #Cincinnati He looked out his window and saw a bloody woman being escorted away from the building by an officer. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/2JeAeogk2x — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 6, 2018

I just talked to another man who says he was inside Starbucks when he was alerted about the situation.. he says he can’t believe what happened. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/N5Y6loa5ga — Brittany Harry (@Fox19BrittanyH) September 6, 2018

An aircare helicopter just landed at the hospital. Whether one of the victims is in that, we don't know. We were previously told all 4 victims were brought here. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/HNVofh9MEv — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) September 6, 2018

I commend the law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel who swiftly responded to the scene and share my deepest sympathies with the innocent victims of this violent attack. 2/ — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 6, 2018

There was a senseless act of gun violence on the streets of Cincinnati this morning. I’ve spoken with the Mayor and informed him the state will provide any necessary resources to the local police. 1/ — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 6, 2018

I talked to a witness this morning and she saw a woman with a shirt soaked with blood running from the scene, as well as a man with a bloody piece of clothing around his head. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Q0DBg8RP1Z — Alison Montoya (@AlisonMontoya) September 6, 2018

My heart goes out to the victims of this morning's mass shooting on Fountain Square. I am grateful for the service of our brave first responders during this tragedy. — Councilmember David Mann (@dsmann115) September 6, 2018

Here’s what the scene looks like now: @FOX19 Chief Elliot Isaac is expected to update the media in 5-10 minutes. #Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/knIJTbK9o7 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 6, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: There's a lot of activity outside the ER at UC Medical Center. This, after reports of an active shooter.

Hospital officials just confirmed they received 4 victims. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/mxCCs7Kaw2 — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) September 6, 2018

Slow traffic ?? on the bridge headed into downtown Cincinnati. Multiple shooting victims near Fountain Square. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/qK8kjdJImF — Rebecca Smith (@Fox19Rebecca) September 6, 2018

Police: Active shooter/officer involved shooting at Fifth Third Bank Downtown

Fountain Square, immediate area closed to foot traffichttps://t.co/Ewntlk0NWm pic.twitter.com/paEsC9DBYb — Jennifer Baker (@jbakerohio) September 6, 2018