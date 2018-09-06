Sources: Search at home believed to be that of Fifth Third shooter

Two people are dead and four are critically hurt in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Two people are dead and four are critically hurt in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Police say the dog had to be subdued by animal control officers and ultimately euthanized.Full Story >
Police say the dog had to be subdued by animal control officers and ultimately euthanized.Full Story >
White House officials did not immediately respond to a request to elaborate on Trump's call for the writer to be turned over to the government or the unsupported national security ground of his demand.Full Story >
White House officials did not immediately respond to a request to elaborate on Trump's call for the writer to be turned over to the government or the unsupported national security ground of his demand.Full Story >
Ford said its investigation found some front seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they deploy, which may ignite gases released from the device.Full Story >
Ford said its investigation found some front seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they deploy, which may ignite gases released from the device.Full Story >
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting on Widewater Road in Spanish Wells Plantation, Tuesday night.Full Story >
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting on Widewater Road in Spanish Wells Plantation, Tuesday night.Full Story >