Sources: Search at home believed to be that of Fifth Third shooter

Officials earching apartment building of suspected shooter in North Bend. (Source: FOX19 NOW)

A source tells FOX19 NOW multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search right now at a residence that is believed to be the home of the Fifth Third shooter.

Cincinnati police, FBI, ATF and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are all on the scene.

According to Dave Daugherty from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the units are assisting with the ongoing investigation in the 100 block of Miami Avenue in North Bend.

No other information was immediately available.

