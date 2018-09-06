Police say man killed in Columbus shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - One man is dead and another injured after a shootout at a house party in central Columbus.

Columbus police say the two men exchanged gunfire late Wednesday at a residence east of Ohio State University.

Investigators say the man who died used a gun to confront another man, who was also carrying a gun. Both men fired shots at each other.

Police say the two men were attending a house party with more than 100 people.

The surviving man was shot in the face and taken to an area hospital. Police say they expect him to survive.

