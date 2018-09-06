Cincinnati sports teams, players and coaches react to tragic shooting

Cincinnati sports teams showed their support for the queen city Thursday after a shooting that killed 4 people and injured 2 others. (FOX19 NOW)

Cincinnati's sports teams, players and coaches have been reacting on social media all day to the tragic shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati.

"The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization go out to the victims of today's tragedy, as well as their families and friends," the Reds released in a statement. "We also thank the first responders of our great city, who put themselves in harm's way each and every day for the safety of all. At tonight's game, prior to the singing of our national anthem, the team and our fans will come together and hold a moment of silence in honor of the victims."

On the scoreboard and in house monitors at GABP. #Reds pic.twitter.com/RMyLtFKl0l — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 6, 2018

"Obviously my family and I frequent downtown Cincinnati daily and today I'm feeling extremely thankful for our safety and terribly for those involved in today's brutal act," Reds gold glove catcher Tucker Barnhart tweeted. "This happens entirely way too often."

The thoughts and prayers of our entire organization go out to the victims of today’s tragedy, as well as their families and friends. We also thank the first responders of our great city, who put themselves in harm’s way each and every day for the safety of all. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 6, 2018

"We send our deepest wishes for peace and recovery to those affected by today's shooting downtown," FC Cincinnati tweeted. "To our knowledge, our staff and their families in the area are all safe and we wish the best to those who are affected."



"With a heavy heart, my deepest condolences to everyone who was affected from today's tragic events," FC Cincinnati defender and Lakota West product Matt Bahner tweeted. "Such a sad day, but Cincinnati has always been a resilient city and today's events won't change that!"



"Tough news today in Cincinnati," FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Evan Newton tweeted. "Condolences go out to the families affected by today's awful events."



"Just got word about the shooting in downtown Cincinnati...I am speechless right now....My heart goes out to the victims, their families, and everybody effected by this tragic moment," FC Cincinnati midfielder Michael Lahoud tweeted.

We send our deepest wishes for peace and recovery to those affected by today's shooting downtown.



To our knowledge, our staff and their families in the area are all safe and we wish the best to those who are affected. — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) September 6, 2018

"Thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragic events this morning," UC head basketball coach Mick Cronin tweeted.

"This is a difficult day for the entire downtown Cincinnati community. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all of those affected," the Cincinnati Bengals said in a statement.



Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.