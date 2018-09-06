Fifth Third asks employees to stay home Friday

Cincinnati police patrol the streets near Fountain Square after a mass shooting at Fifth Third Bank. (FOX19 NOW)

Fifth Third Bank employees who work at the downtown Cincinnati location are being asked to stay home Friday, company officials say.

Danielle Jones, a public relations official with the bank, says an email was sent out Thursday asking employees to avoid the site of the shooting that claimed the lives of four people, including the shooter, and injured two others.

Jones said bank employees are being asked to either work from home or from another designated location.

Counselors will be on site Friday and Monday following the shooting that killed Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48.

The names of the victims that are still being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center have not been released. Officials say one victim is in critical condition, the other is fair condition.

Police have not released any information about what motivated Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, to open fire at the bank Thursday morning.

The @CincyPD is expected to do a FULL briefing tomorrow with more extensive details on the incident. That will likely happen between 12 noon and 4 pm Friday. @FOX19 — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) September 6, 2018

Fifth Third Bank and 3CDC are sponsoring an event at Fountain Square Friday at 4 p.m., Jones said.

The event will include a moment of silence for the victims and their families.

Thursday afternoon, Cincinnati council member P.G. Sittenfeld encouraged Cincinnatians to come together and eat lunch with him on the square. Sittenfeld amended the time to 4 p.m. after bank officials reached out requesting the time change, he says.

Sittenfeld says the event will be to mourn and honor the victims and support one another.

Spoke to leadership at 5/3rd. They requested we all come together at 4pm - instead of noon - for a ceremony to mourn and honor the victims, and to support one another. Let's all come together as fellow citizens at 4PM tomorrow, and affirm who are as a city. https://t.co/sKjV08mqDw — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) September 6, 2018

In a brief press conference Thursday, Cincinnati police urged people to contact Victims Services through the Victims Assistance Liaison at 513-352-6421.

Victims Services are available through the @CincyPD Victims Assistance Liaison. Please contact Witness Advocate Karen Rumsey at 513-352-6421. pic.twitter.com/OU4o0re5Xr — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

