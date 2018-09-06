Gov. Kasich orders flags at half-staff; Vigils planned for shooting victims

Cincinnatians gathered at Christ Church Cathedral for a prayer service to honor the victims of the shooting at Fifth Third Bank downtown Thursday morning. (FOX19 NOW)

Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the victims in Thursday morning's Fifth Third Bank shooting downtown.

Gov. Kasich's ordered both the U.S. flag and the State of Ohio flag to be flown at half-staff.

This includes all public buildings and grounds throughout Hamilton County, and at the Statehouse.

Thursday morning, gunman Omar Santa Perez, 29, opened fire in the lobby of the Fifth Third Bank near Fountain Square, killing three, injuring two others.

I’ve ordered flags lowered in honor of the victims of this morning’s shooting in Cincinnati. #CincyStrong pic.twitter.com/j8E1yaKHZK — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) September 6, 2018

The Governor's tribute joins growing list of events to honor the shooting victims.

Thursday a prayer service was held at Christ Church Cathedral just hours after the tragedy unfolded.

The service called for peace and hoped for change.

"I know this Cathedral takes very seriously it's ministry to Cincinnati as a whole and is always ready to be a place where people can come for solace and prayer and to rededicate themselves to the service of Cincinnati and beyond," said Bishop Tom Breidenthal, Diocese of Southern Ohio.

Another prayer service was held at 5:15 p.m. where church leaders echoed earlier sentiments for change to try to prevent another gun related tragedy.

Prayer service happening right now at Christ Church Cathedral in response to the shooting. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/aj8hOlk6mR — Brittany Harry (@Fox19BrittanyH) September 6, 2018

United Way announced they will hold a candlelight vigil Friday at 5 p.m. at Fountain Square.

“We stand united with our friends at Fifth Third and with everyone who has been touched by this tragedy,” said United Way President and CEO Michael Johnson. “Our thoughts and prayers go to the families of the victims, our heartful gratitude goes to the first responders and our continued support goes to this community that we love.”

The non-profit said they teamed up with bank officials, Downtown Cincinnati Inc., and Mayor John Cranley's office to organize the public event.

The candlelight vigil will follow a at 4 p.m. moment of silence event at Fountain Square sponsored by Fifth Thid and 3CDC.

The event will include a moment of silence for the victims and their families.

Thursday afternoon, Cincinnati council member P.G. Sittenfeld encouraged Cincinnatians to come together and eat lunch with him on the square. Sittenfeld amended the time to 4 p.m. after bank officials reached out requesting the time change, he says.

Sittenfeld says the event will be to mourn and honor the victims and support one another.

Let’s support one another thru this darkness. And at 4pm tomorrow on #FountainSquare, let’s show just how #CincyStrong we are. pic.twitter.com/jzjEI3JzLr — P.G. Sittenfeld (@PGSittenfeld) September 6, 2018

Fifth Third asked employees to stay home Friday and either work from home or work at another location.

The bank said counselors will be on site Friday and Monday as well.

Thursday evening the Cincinnati Reds honored the five shooting victims with a moment of silence while an image with 'Cincinnati Strong' was displayed on the scoreboard.

Cincinnati's sports teams each expressed their thoughts on the shooting that killed four people, including the suspect, and injured two others.

