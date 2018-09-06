Police: Woman run over, killed while sunbathing

A woman was run over by a driver in a Cheviot parking lot Thursday. Police say the woman was sunbathing and the driver could not see her. (Raycom Media/file)

A Cheviot woman died while sunbathing after a vehicle ran her over Thursday, police say.

Cheviot police say officers were called to reports of a crash with entrapment at 3414 Glenmore Avenue.

A man called police when he heard screaming coming from around the corner, police say. The man and others followed the sound of screaming to and saw a vehicle on top of a woman in the parking lot.

Police say the woman killed was sunbathing when a driver drove into the parking lot. The driver could not see the woman lying on the ground and accidentally ran her over.

Cheviot and Green Township emergency crews attempted to save the woman, but she later died from her injuries at University of Cincinnati Hospital.

There are no criminal charges at this time.

