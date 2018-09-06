WATCH LIVE: UC takes on Miami in the Battle for the Victory Bell - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

WATCH LIVE: UC takes on Miami in the Battle for the Victory Bell

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

UC Bearcats are taking on the Miami RedHawks tonight at Paul Brown Stadium in the Battle for the Victory Bell.

The game begins at 8 p.m. 

