Police: Ohio woman's body might have been dumped in landfill

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say the body of an Ohio woman who was killed by her husband might have wound up in a Kentucky landfill.
Seventy-three-year-old Philip Snider pleaded guilty last week to aggravated murder and other charges in the death of 70-year-old Roberta Snider. A plea agreement requires the Hartville man to disclose where he put her body.
The (Canton) Repository reports that Philip Snider initially told police he dumped his wife's body in the Tennessee River, then changed his story and said he put it in a dumpster in Bullitt County, Kentucky. From there, the body likely wound up in a nearby landfill.
Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea says he believes Snider is telling the truth.
Snider initially claimed his wife died of natural causes during their trip to Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.Full Story >
Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.Full Story >
A Cheviot woman died while sunbathing after a vehicle ran her over Thursday, police say.Full Story >
A Cheviot woman died while sunbathing after a vehicle ran her over Thursday, police say.Full Story >
Cincinnati's sports teams, players and coaches have been reacting on social media all day to the tragic shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Cincinnati's sports teams, players and coaches have been reacting on social media all day to the tragic shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati.Full Story >
Fifth Third Bank employees who work at the downtown Cincinnati location are being asked to stay home Friday, company officials say.Full Story >
Fifth Third Bank employees who work at the downtown Cincinnati location are being asked to stay home Friday, company officials say.Full Story >
Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the victims in Thursday morning's Fifth Third Bank shooting downtown.Full Story >
Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the victims in Thursday morning's Fifth Third Bank shooting downtown.Full Story >