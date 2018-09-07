Coroner recognized youngest killed in Cincinnati shooting

By The Associated Press



CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati coroner says she recognized the youngest person killed during a downtown shooting that left four dead, including the gunman.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco had met 25-year-old Pruthvi Kandepi at a local Hindu temple. The two also shared the same hometown and language, Telugu.

Sammarco posted Wednesday on Facebook, asking how officials will explain to his parents "they will never see their son again because of a senseless shooting in a foreign country."

The local Telugu Association of North America office said they plan to help Kandepi's father. He wants his son's body to be taken back to India.

The other two killed are 48-year-old Luis Calderon and 64-year-old Richard Newcomer.

Twenty-nine-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting at a Cincinnati high-rise Thursday before officers opened fire on him.

