Ohio gubernatorial candidates to debate 3 times

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The major-party candidates for Ohio governor will debate three times this fall.
The campaigns of Republican nominee Mike DeWine and Democratic nominee Rich Cordray announced the debate schedule on Friday.
The candidates are scheduled to debate Sept. 19 at the University of Dayton. The other debates are scheduled for Oct. 1 at Marietta College and Oct. 8 at Cleveland State University. The campaigns say that additional details, including where the debates will air, will be released later.
Cordray served as federal consumer protection chief in the Obama administration. DeWine is the state attorney general. The winner of the November general election will succeed two-term GOP Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Cheviot woman died while sunbathing after a vehicle ran her over Thursday, police say.Full Story >
A Cheviot woman died while sunbathing after a vehicle ran her over Thursday, police say.Full Story >
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search at a residence that is believed to be the home of the Fifth Third shooter.Full Story >
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search at a residence that is believed to be the home of the Fifth Third shooter.Full Story >
Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the victims in Thursday morning's Fifth Third Bank shooting downtown.Full Story >
Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the victims in Thursday morning's Fifth Third Bank shooting downtown.Full Story >
Fifth Third Bank employees who work at the downtown Cincinnati location are being asked to stay home Friday, company officials say.Full Story >
Fifth Third Bank employees who work at the downtown Cincinnati location are being asked to stay home Friday, company officials say.Full Story >
Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.Full Story >
Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.Full Story >