Fifth Third vice president survives Fountain Square shooting

Cincinnati police Chief Eliot Isaac identified the shooting suspect in the Fifth Third Bank shooting as Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29. (Cincinnati Police)

Whitney Austin and her husband Waller Austin. (Photo courtesy of the Austin family)

A lone shooter entered the Fountain Square Fifth Third Bank Thursday morning and took the lives of three people and injured two.

One of the two surviving victims being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center is Whitney Austin, Vice President Senior Product Development Manager for digital lending at Fifth Third Bank, according to WAVE-TV.

Fifth Third Bank Senior Public Relations Manager Laura Trujillo says Austin, 37, lives in Louisville and had driven to Cincinnati on Thursday for a meeting.

She was on a conference call as she walked into the Fifth Third Center lobby revolving doors, directly into the shooting, said Trujillo.

A family member told WAVE-TV that Austin was "walking into work through the turnstile door, she was immediately hit by gunfire and shot multiple times."

Her arm and shoulder were broken but no major organs were injured and she will need surgery, said the family member.

Austin was initially listed in serious condition, but a family member says she was upgraded to stable.

Her husband of 12 years, Waller, said Whitney is in good spirits and is a fighter.

In a statement Austin said she is especially grateful to the two police officers on Fountain Square who rushed to her aid and carried her out of the line of fire after she was shot.

“I’m still processing the events from yesterday, the impact to the victims, to me and the community. And I’m thinking about how I can make a difference in the future,” said Austin.

Austin and her husband have two children, ages 7 and 5, and she frequently travels to Cincinnati for work, according to a family statement.

"Our family has been overwhelmed by the support we have received from coworkers, family, friends, and total strangers. We are so grateful that people want to help and do something,” said Austin.

Her family is preparing their next steps and will let people know soon how they may help.

“I’m so thankful to the paramedics and first responders and the doctors, nurses and staff at UC Medical,” Austin said.

The other surviving victim, Brian Sarver, is in fair condition.

Police have identified the victims killed as Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the suspect, Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, used a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, and had at least 200 rounds of ammunition with him.

The gun used in the shooting was legally purchased by Santa Perez, according to Chief Isaac, and police say they believe he may have suffered from mental health issues.

Officers shot Santa Perez, killing him.

"We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We're a bit rattled," said a Fifth Third Bank manager.

Dozens of law enforcement officers and medics swarmed the scene. The FBI and ATF also assisted.

Gov. John Kasich has ordered flags at half-staff and there is a public candlelight vigil in memory of the shooting victims planned for 4 p.m. at Fountain Square.

