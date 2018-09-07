Woman returns home to find 3 family members killed in fire

Three family members were found dead in this Brown Co. home after a fire (FOX19)

Three people are dead after a Brown County house fire, officers say.

Emergency crews were called out Friday morning to the 1930 block of Glady Road in Perry Township near Fayetteville, Ohio.

Betty Jo Greynolds returned home around 7 a.m. to find her husband Charles Greynolds, 62, dead as a result of the fire, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

After emergency crews arrived, two additional victims were found, said officers.

Charles’ mother Dorothy Greynolds, 91, was found dead in a bedroom and Betty Jo’s sister Mary Taulbee, 48, was found dead in another bedroom.

The Brown County Coroner’s Office reported that the initial assessment of the victims shows Charles Greynolds died as a result of fire related injuries and the two women died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The final coroner’s report in pending and the fire remains under investigation.

