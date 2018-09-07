Surveillance video shows gunman shooting 'anyone he saw' in Fifth Third Bank

Four people are dead, including the suspect, following a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati . (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

Omar Enrique Santa Perez entered several different business in Fountain Square before walking into Fifth Third Bank shooting anyone he saw, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said.

Santa Perez, 29, shot and killed three people and injured two others Thursday morning.

Officers found Santa Perez in the first floor lobby of the building, firing shots around 9 a.m. Police said he fired a total of 35 rounds during the incident, but was carrying a briefcase with 250 rounds of extra ammunition.

The first shot was fired at 9:06 a.m. and stopped after police responded in three and a half minutes.

"If he’d been there a little earlier or longer, many, many more people would’ve been killed," Mayor John Cranley said. "This was a team effort to end the violence as quickly as possible. To end the threat… to save lives."

Surveillance and body cam footage released on Friday shows Santa Perez openly shooting in the lobby until he fired at officers.

Officers returned fire and shot through the glass, killing him at the scene.

A total of 11 rounds were fired from officers weapons including eight from a 9 mm handgun, two from a shotgun and one rifle round. It is unclear which weapon killed him.

Police are still working to determine was the motive behind the shooting was.

"It is possible he was trying to work his way to the federal courthouse. We could really find no other motive or connection that would bring him to that location. However, we will be doing further investigations," Isaac said.

A search warrant was executed at his North Bend apartment, but nothing was found and the home was cleared.

Isaac said Santa Perez has been in the Cincinnati area since 2015 and had seven different addresses.

Though he had no criminal history in the Tri-State, officials said he had a brief criminal history in South Carolina and Palm Beach, Florida.

Isaac says Santa Perez used a 9 mm semi-automatic gun that was legally purchased from Point Blank on the West Side in August.

The victims have been identified as Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48.

Newcomer's wife talked to Mayor Cranley after the tragic shooting.

"Her husband was a construction worker over 30 years and he built this city. He loved the city. He loved the Bengals," Cranley said.

Pruthvi Raj Kandepi and Richard Newcomer

Two other victims were injured and remain at the hospital.

