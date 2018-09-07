Inspections to close lanes on Brent Spence

An aerial view of the Brent Spence bridge during Summer 2017 when crews closed several lanes for major repairs on the bridge. (FOX19 NOW)

People who drive the Brent Spence Bridge in the evening or overnight the next two weeks should watch for crews, equipment, and closed lanes.

Kentucky Transportation officials said a bridge inspection will cause single- and double-lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning.

Next week, starting Sunday, Sept. 9, the work will affect northbound Interstates 71/75 on the bridge.

The following week, beginning Sept. 16, the work will affect southbound traffic.

