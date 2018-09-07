OVI checkpoints in Tri-State Friday night

Officers in the Tri-State will once again be out looking for impaired drivers tonight at two OVI checkpoints.

The Butler County and Hamilton County OVI task forces will be setting up checkpoints in an effort to reduce crashes caused by impaired drivers.

Hamilton County

Location: Mariemont, 6900 block of Wooster Pike (US 50)

Time: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Butler County

Location: West Chester, Tylersville Road by Crosley Way and Pepper Pike

Time: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Police ask that if you drink, designate a driver or make other arrangements before driving.

