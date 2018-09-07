Ohio State seeks dismissal of suits alleging sexual abuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is asking a judge to dismiss three federal lawsuits filed by former students alleging sexual misconduct by a team doctor.
The lawsuits say university officials turned a blind eye to rampant sexual abuse by Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked at Ohio State for 20 years until he retired in 1998. Strauss killed himself in 2005.
The university says in legal motions filed Friday that the former students' claims are barred by the statute of limitations. Ohio State stressed it's not dismissing the students' claims as baseless.
A law firm hired by the university has been conducting an investigation into allegations that Strauss groped scores of male athletes and other students. To date, about 150 people have come forward to provide firsthand accounts of sexual misconduct by Strauss.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the victims in Thursday morning's Fifth Third Bank shooting downtown.Full Story >
Ohio Governor John Kasich ordered flags to be lowered in honor of the victims in Thursday morning's Fifth Third Bank shooting downtown.Full Story >
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search at a residence that is believed to be the home of the Fifth Third shooter.Full Story >
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search at a residence that is believed to be the home of the Fifth Third shooter.Full Story >
Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.Full Story >
Four people are dead, including the suspect, in a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.Full Story >
One of the two surviving victims being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center is Whitney Austin, Vice President Senior Product Development Manager for digital lending at Fifth Third Bank.Full Story >
One of the two surviving victims being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center is Whitney Austin, Vice President Senior Product Development Manager for digital lending at Fifth Third Bank.Full Story >