Colerain student arrested for possession of weapons during school football game

On Friday night, police arrested a Colerain High School student for possession of weapons at the school's game against Princeton High School, according to a Facebook post by the Northwest Local School District.

Another student reported the incident, and according to the Facebook post, the Colerain High School administration and Colerain Township police were able to act quickly and place the student under arrest.

"Thanks to the quick reporting of a student and the response of CHS administration and Colerain Township Police, the student was placed in custody quickly without any imminent danger to any in attendance," the Facebook post said. "In addition, several other youths attempted to flee from the scene but were stopped by police before leaving the grounds, questioned, searched, and released."

The district praised the Colerain Township police, the students who reported the incident, and the response of the Colerain High School administration.

The school officials did not name any of the people or weapons involved.

