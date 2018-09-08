Bengals sign Alex Erickson to contract extension

The Bengals signed Alex Erickson to a two-year contract extension through the 2020 season.



He has been in the final year of a three-year contract, but finalized his new deal the day before the season opener in Indianapolis.

Erickson has played in all 32 of the Bengals' game since signing as a college free agent out of Wisconsin in 2016. He has been the team's top punt and kickoff returner the last two seasons.

Erickson had an average of nearly 28 yards per kickoff return in 2016, led the AFC, and ranked second best in team history.



He also has 18 receptions for 251 yards and one touchdown.

