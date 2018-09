Police in Cincinnati are investigating a West End auto theft.

A car was stolen from the 1200 block of Central Avenue Thursday between 7 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The vehicle had been parked on the street, and the keys were in the vehicle at the time of the theft, said police.

Police describe the stolen car as a white 2006 Nissan Altima with an Ohio plate of FKT5385.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

