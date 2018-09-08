Cincinnati city manager who quit gets additional payout

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati will pay its former city manager another $370,000 after he quit earlier this year.

The city already had agreed to pay Harry Black a $174,000 severance and $100,000 in benefits.

Black quit in April as he was facing the likelihood of being fired by the City Council.

His resignation came after a feud with Mayor John Cranley. Some city leaders had been upset over Black's handling of longstanding problems with the city's 911 call center.

The city says the new payout announced Friday is part of an agreement that ends Black's threats to sue the city.

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney says allowing the case to continue would have cost the city more in legal fees alone.

