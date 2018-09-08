Cincinnati Zoo offers free admission to all active police and firemen

The Cincinnati Zoo is offering all active police and fire personnel free admission to the Cincinnati Zoo during the month of September.

"Personnel who qualify for free admission include police officers, firefighters, EMT, state troopers, correction officers, 911 dispatchers, and other professionals involved in law enforcement, investigations and emergency response. The Zoo is also extending this offer to active and retired members of the military," according to a press release.

In addition to free membership, those who qualify can also purchase half-price tickets for up to six family members.

"We always honor first responders by offering free admission during the week of 9/11, but the heroic actions by Cincinnati police officers yesterday have inspired us to extend the offer," said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. "As a thank you for keeping us safe, Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) officers and other hometown heroes will now be admitted to the Zoo for free any day in September."

The Zoo offers discounted tickets to active first responders and military year-round.

Those who are interested in taking advantage of free admission must bring professional credentials along with a valid government-issued ID.

The offer ends September 30.

