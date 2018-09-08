Two people were robbed at gunpoint in Corryville.

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a report of an aggravated robbery that occurred on Fosdick Street in Corryville.

The crime happened Thursday at 9:45 p.m.

Two victims were robbed by two suspects, one of which had a handgun, according to police.

Two backpacks containing cash and other personal property were taken by the suspects but neither victim was harmed.

One of the suspects is a black male, around 22 years old, 5'10" and 150 pounds. He had black hair worn in a short fade and was wearing a red hoodie and dark pants at the time of the crime.

The other suspect was a black male, about 22 years old, 6' tall, ad 160 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

