Car stolen in West Price Hill

A car was reported stolen on Academy Avenue in West Price Hill on Thursday, according to police.

The car was stolen sometime between Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m. and Thursday at 9:45 a.m.

It was parked on the owner's property and the keys were in the vehicle at the time of the theft, said police.

The car is a gold 2001 Acura CL with an Ohio plate of HIN2153. The rear tail light of the car is broken and has red tape over it.

A a white 2006 Nissan Altima with an Ohio plate of FKT5385 was stolen this week Downtown, the owner of that vehicle also left the keys inside the car.

If you have any information about either crime or suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

