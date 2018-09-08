One person dead, several injured in Fairfield Twp. crash

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Fairfield Township.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash on Ohio State Route 4, south of Hamilton Mason Road, at 2:45 p.m., according to Fairfield Township Police.

A 2013 Kia was traveling northbound on State Route 4 bypass went left of center and struck a 2018 Toyota Sienna traveling southbound, said police.

The Kia then spun into the path of an oncoming 2001 Chevy Suburban colliding with the vehicle while a fourth vehicle involved suffered minor damage from debris.

The driver of the Kia was taken to UC Heath West Chester and later pronounced dead, said police.

Passengers from the other vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.