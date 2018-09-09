Celebration of life today for youngest Fifth Third shooting victim

Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, was one of three people killed during Thursday's shooting at the Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati (provided by Cincinnati Enquirer)

A celebration of life is being held Sunday for the youngest victim of the Fifth Third shooting.

The public is invited to a celebration of life for Prudhvi Kandepi.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m to 11 a.m. at The Ramada Plaza, 11320 Chester Road, in Sharonville.

“The family, friends and roommates of Prudhvi will share memories of their time spent together and will recount stories of his generous character. All in Cincinnati are welcome to join in celebrating Prudhvi’s life and his past two years in Cincinnati,” according to a release from Daniel Rajaiah of the Indian Chamber of Cincinnati.

In lieu of flowers, organizers ask to please consider toward a fund set up for Prudhvi's parents and any expenses they may incur when his body returns to Andhra Pradesh, India.

Contributions to the fund can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/FarewellPrudhvi.

The 25-year-old worked as a contractor with TEKsystems starting in May of 2016 as a developer at Fifth Third Bank.

