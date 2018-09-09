Officers investigating fatal pedestrian accident in Harrison - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Officers investigating fatal pedestrian accident in Harrison

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
(Pixabay/file) (Pixabay/file)
HARRISON, OH (FOX19) -

Officers are investigating an early Sunday morning fatal pedestrian accident in Harrison.

Hamilton County Communications Center reports a male pedestrian was struck by a sedan on the West Road overpass of I-74 around 1:30 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said a communications officer. 

It is not know if the driver will be charged.

