California Sen. Harris to speak to Ohio Democratic Party

CINCINNATI (AP) - A U.S. senator from California is adding a second Ohio appearance, keynoting the Ohio Democratic Party's Oct. 7 state dinner in Columbus.
The NAACP announced earlier that Sen. Kamala (KAH'-muh-luh) Harris will speak Oct. 6 at the local branch's annual Freedom Fund dinner in the downtown Cincinnati convention center.
Harris is considered a potential 2020 presidential candidate, and drew attention last week for her questioning of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in his Senate confirmation hearings.
The former California attorney general was elected to the Senate in 2016. She was born to an Indian mother and Jamaican father.
Ohio is an often-pivotal swing state that Republican Donald Trump won in 2016 after Barack Obama twice carried it. There are heated 2018 statewide races including governor, and in several House seats.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Fairfield Township.Full Story >
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Fairfield Township.Full Story >
Mayor John Cranley held a roundtable Saturday to discuss public transit challenges with community leaders.Full Story >
Mayor John Cranley held a roundtable Saturday to discuss public transit challenges with community leaders.Full Story >
A celebration of life is being held Sunday for the youngest victim of the Fifth Third shooting.Full Story >
A celebration of life is being held Sunday for the youngest victim of the Fifth Third shooting.Full Story >
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning in Harrison.Full Story >
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning in Harrison.Full Story >
Rain and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.Full Story >
Rain and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.Full Story >