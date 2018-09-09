Mayor Cranley hosts LA mayor for transportation roundtable

Mayor John Cranley held a roundtable Saturday to discuss public transit challenges with community leaders.

"We have a bus system we need to expand to help people get to and from jobs, we also have roads that need to be fixed for the buses to drive on. So I've asked the mayor to talk about his experience in LA so we can emulate it here in Cincinnati," Cranley said.

Cranley invited Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angelos, as well as members from regional chambers including Cincinnati USA, the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber and officials from Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, the regional entity that operates Metro.

"Here we have two major issues. One, we have Western Hills Viaduct crumbling. We have roads with two many potholes, we're a hilly city, so we have a lot of bridges that need to be fixed," Cranley said.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.