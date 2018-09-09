Friends of Fifth Third shooting victims speak out

Five people were shot during Thursday's mass shooting, there were hundreds of employees in and around the shooting, who barely missed a run in with the attacker.

Chetan Dhandre has worked in the Fifth Third building for the past three years.

He sat directly next to Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25. "It really hurts when you see someone get shoot at like this.... He was a very nice person," Dhandre said.

Another co-worker described Kandepi as a gentleman and said, "This shouldn't have happened to him."

Juan Manuel Montoya, a fellow construction worker with 64-year-old Richard Newcomer, witnessed the shooting.

"I see this man shooting randomly in different directions. I didn't think he was trying to kill people," Juan Manual Montoya said.

Montoya helped care for the victims on the loading dock and recalls finding Newcomer as well as another shooting victim.

"The younger man says, 'We have been shot,' and his face is really engraved in my mind because it was really just fear... It was really disappointing to know that they show up there to work and do the best they can to support their families and to have to be in this situation," Montoya said.

