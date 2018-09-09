Fifth Third vice president recovering from shooting injuries

Whitney Austin and her husband Waller Austin. (Photo courtesy of the Austin family)

One of the survivors of the Fifth Third shooting is recovering from surgery.

Whitney Austin was shot 12 times as she was attempting to enter Fifth Third Bank through a glass revolving door.

Austin is recovering from seven hours of surgery she had on Friday to repair her right arm that was shot multiple times, according to a family statement.

The Fifth Third vice president will need more surgeries as well as physical and occupational therapy.

Her family says two days after she was shot Austin was sitting up in her hospital room as her husband, Waller, massaged her swollen left hand.

The family released the following statement:

Two days after Whitney Austin was shot 12 times, she was sitting up in her hospital room, her husband of 12 years, Waller, at her side, massaging her swollen left hand. On Friday she was in surgery for just under seven hours to repair her right arm, which had been shot multiple times. There will be more surgery to come, as well as physical and occupational therapy, but for now she is focused on gratitude. “I am so grateful, so incredibly grateful to be alive,” said. There was a moment on Thursday morning just after she walked into work through the glass revolving doors at Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters when she didn’t think she would live. She was walking as she was in the middle of a conference call, her iPhone to her ear, when she stepped into path of flying bullets. The doors rotation seized. Whitney slumped over herself clutching her laptop bag. She said she could feel blood in her throat and had an instant paralyzing fear that this was how her life would end. “I thought for certain I was dying,” she said. “But then I realized my left arm worked. And so did my brain. I’m alive,” she said. She rolled to find her cell phone to call her husband. And that’s when she was shot again. “He saw me move is all I could think,” she said. She saw police officers run by and yelled for help. Then she remembers police officers, paramedics and strangers helping move her out of the doorway and on to Fountain Square. And she remembers telling them “I have a 5 year old and a 7 year old and they need their mommy. I need to be OK.” She was taken to UC Medical Center. Since then she has FaceTimed her children and they are doing well. For now, she is thinking not of that day, but of the future. “I am filled with so much gratitude,” she said. “And now I need to do something with all of that gratitude.”

Austin's sister Megan Gardner also released a statement on Facebook Saturday.

"Words can’t express how grateful we are that she survived," wrote Gardner.

She said her family is grateful "to friends, family and strangers that have reached out and helped."

