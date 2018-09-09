Cincinnati taxpayers will pay former city manager an additional $370,000

Cincinnati taxpayers will pay former City Manager Harry Black an additional $370,000.

Black has already received a severance of $174,000, plus another $100,000 in benefits.

"This is one of those very rare moments when we could have voted publicly to go into executive session, like most every other city can do, and it would have allowed for greater transparency, and could have resulted in a better outcome for taxpayers," Councilman Greg Landsman said in a press release. "As it relates to my decision, it was absolutely clear that Harry could no longer do his job..."

The new settlement, which was obtained by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer late last night, was signed September 5.

Black's resignation followed a feud with Mayor John Cranley.

The Cincinnati City Council voted 5 to none to accept the resignation and have appointed Patrick Duhaney to act as interim city manager,

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney wrote an email to council members Friday night, explaining the settlement.

"As previously discussed, the city's exposure in legal fees alone, should we have gone to a judgment hearing and/or a trial, would have significantly surpassed the amount of the settlement," Duhaney wrote. "Therefore, we found it prudent to settle."

