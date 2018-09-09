A Fifth Third employee: "I saw them carrying bodies"

Four people are dead, including the suspect, following a shooting at Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati . (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

Adam Lahner was at work at Fifth Third when he was notified that there was an active shooter in the building.

"The incident happened so quick," he said. "We didn't know what was going on."

On the 13th floor of the building, he and his co-workers crouched together as they waited for information about what was happening.

"I texted my mom, my dad, and my step dad, and said, active shooter, don't call me, love you," Lahner said.

He and his fellow employees opened windows, trying to hear what was happening.

"I looked down and I saw them carrying away bodies," Lahner said.

Swat teams came through, searched each floor, and questioned all of those in the building.

"We knew that we were in safe hands," Lahner said, expressing gratitude for the cities first responders.

