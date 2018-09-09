ArtWorks raising money to install new murals in Avondale

ArtWorks is collecting donations to install three new murals in the spring of 2019 in Avondale.

The original Avondale pride mural was demolished to make way for new developments that include a revitalized town center.

ArtWorks partnered with The Community Builders and responded with not one, but three new murals designed by the original artist, Cedric Michael Cox.

They are designed to reflect the community's identity and vision for the future.



Local teaching artists Christian Dallas and Ciro Casanova , with the help of 12 local youth apprentices, are working on the pieces in an off-site studio.



ArtWorks plans to use a $10,000 grant to cover part of the cost of the installation, but needs another $10,000 in donations to make the creations a reality.



You can read more about the project and learn about the history on the project website.

Donations can be made online, or by cash or check. Donations can be mailed to ArtWorks, 20 E. Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

