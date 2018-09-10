Search for shooter's motive continues in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) - Investigators will continue this week trying to learn why a 29-year-old man opened fire in a downtown high-rise.
Four people, including the gunman, were killed Sept. 6. Two gunshot victims were listed Sunday in fair condition. One had been initially admitted in critical condition last Thursday.
Twenty-nine-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting last Thursday morning inside the Fifth Third Bank headquarters building. Police say he had some 250 rounds of ammunition for his legally purchased 9 mm handgun.
Police say he never worked there and an apartment search hasn't explained his attack.
Meanwhile, a local T-shirt company has produced a "Cincy Strong" shirt to benefit victims and first responders.
Cincy Shirts co-owner Josh Sneed tells The Cincinnati Enquirer that the company expects to raise more than $10,000.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As construction on a revitalized town center continues in Avondale, ArtWorks is creating new community murals.Full Story >
As construction on a revitalized town center continues in Avondale, ArtWorks is creating new community murals.Full Story >
Adam Lahner was at work at Fifth Third when he was notified that there was an active shooter in the building.Full Story >
Adam Lahner was at work at Fifth Third when he was notified that there was an active shooter in the building.Full Story >
A celebration of life was held Sunday for the youngest victim of the Fifth Third shooting.Full Story >
A celebration of life was held Sunday for the youngest victim of the Fifth Third shooting.Full Story >
Cincinnati taxpayers will pay former City Manager Harry Black an additional $370,000.Full Story >
Cincinnati taxpayers will pay former City Manager Harry Black an additional $370,000.Full Story >
One of the survivors of the Fifth Third shooting is recovering from surgery.Full Story >
One of the survivors of the Fifth Third shooting is recovering from surgery.Full Story >