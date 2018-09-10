Police: Officers shoot armed man at after-hours club

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus police say an armed man who threatened to shoot patrons at an after-hours club has been injured in a police-involved shooting.
Authorities say two police officers responded to the Columbus club around 5:30 a.m. after the suspect threatened people. Police say the suspect was shot during a confrontation.
The man was taken to Grant Medical Center where he's listed in critical condition. Both officers involved in the shooting weren't injured.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As construction on a revitalized town center continues in Avondale, ArtWorks is creating new community murals.Full Story >
As construction on a revitalized town center continues in Avondale, ArtWorks is creating new community murals.Full Story >
Adam Lahner was at work at Fifth Third when he was notified that there was an active shooter in the building.Full Story >
Adam Lahner was at work at Fifth Third when he was notified that there was an active shooter in the building.Full Story >
A celebration of life was held Sunday for the youngest victim of the Fifth Third shooting.Full Story >
A celebration of life was held Sunday for the youngest victim of the Fifth Third shooting.Full Story >
Cincinnati taxpayers will pay former City Manager Harry Black an additional $370,000.Full Story >
Cincinnati taxpayers will pay former City Manager Harry Black an additional $370,000.Full Story >
One of the survivors of the Fifth Third shooting is recovering from surgery.Full Story >
One of the survivors of the Fifth Third shooting is recovering from surgery.Full Story >