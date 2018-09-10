ODOT warns drivers with photo of totally submerged van

Flooding in Pike County, Ohio (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation) CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers with a photo that shows how dangerous high-standing water on roadways can be.
The photo shows high water from the weekend's weather system on a road in Pike County, which is in the southern portion of Ohio.
ODOT says a van was completely submerged in the flood waters.
Fortunately, the occupants were able to escape, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The warning from ODOT: "Please do not drive through high water or around barricades."
