ODOT warns drivers with photo of totally submerged van

The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers with a photo that shows how dangerous high-standing water on roadways can be.

The photo shows high water from the weekend's weather system on a road in Pike County, which is in the southern portion of Ohio.

ODOT says a van was completely submerged in the flood waters.

From Pike Co Sheriff Charlie Reader: This is a van on SR 124. The occupants were able to escape. Please do not drive through high water or around barricades. Find closures and other traffic info at https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD. pic.twitter.com/mKVddmIhqO — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) September 9, 2018

Fortunately, the occupants were able to escape, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The warning from ODOT: "Please do not drive through high water or around barricades."

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.