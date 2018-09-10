Driver flees Downtown crash - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Driver flees Downtown crash

Posted by Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
A crash in downtown Cincinnati at Fifth and Race streets overnight knocked out traffic lights at the intersection, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood) A crash in downtown Cincinnati at Fifth and Race streets overnight knocked out traffic lights at the intersection, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police said they are searching this morning for the driver who fled a crash Downtown.

The car wrecked just inches away from the lobby of the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza at 35 W. 5th St.

Officers responded to the accident about 2 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation concluded a car hit a pickup truck and potted plants in front of the hotel, according to police.

The crash knocked out power to traffic lights at Fifth and Race streets.

