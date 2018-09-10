After record rainfall, flooding is focus - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

After record rainfall, flooding is focus

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Up to 8 inches of rain fell in parts of the Tri-State over the weekend (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker) Up to 8 inches of rain fell in parts of the Tri-State over the weekend (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)
HEBRON, KY (FOX19) -

Up to 8 inches of rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon soaked parts of the Tri-State over the weekend.

Most areas saw 4 to 6 inches of rain, but at least one northern Kentucky community, Crestview, recorded 8.11 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Norwood also saw 8 inches.

The official rainfall total for our region was 4.73 inches at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Most of that, 3.92 inches, fell on Saturday, making it the wettest September day on record ever and our 10th wettest day on record since 1871 at t the airport, according to the NWS.

Beechmont Avenue is open again this morning after it closed due to a landslide Sunday, but some areas are still seeing flooding issues. 

That includes Mason County, Kentucky, where schools are closed Monday due to flooding and high water, the district said in a tweet Monday morning.

We will dry out Monday under cloudy skies and a bit of fog for your morning commute.

A Flash Flood Watch expired at midnight, but the Ohio River is on the rise this week.

The river went up 11 feet over the weekend, and now it stands over 38 feet.

The river is expected to increase another 7 feet and crest on Wednesday.

Flooding could occur along Cincinnati's east side.

This afternoon will be cloudy but cool for this time of year.

The high temperature will only reach 68 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of 58.

The sun will make a welcome return Tuesday and mix in with some clouds.

It will be warmer with a high of 73 degrees.

We are expected to stay dry for the next several days.

Daytime highs will return to the 80s by Thursday.

Stay up on the latest forecast with our free FOX19 Now First Alert Weather App: http://onelink.to/cxmvwv

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Texas officer faces manslaughter charge in neighbor's death

    Texas officer faces manslaughter charge in neighbor's death

    Monday, September 10 2018 1:22 AM EDT2018-09-10 05:22:33 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-09-10 11:13:58 GMT
    (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Renee Guyger. Guyger, a Dallas police officer, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, on a manslaughter warrant in the shooting of a black man...(Kaufman County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office shows Amber Renee Guyger. Guyger, a Dallas police officer, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, on a manslaughter warrant in the shooting of a black man...

    Lawyers for the victim's family had been calling for the officer's arrest, saying the fact that she had remained free days after the shooting showed she was receiving favorable treatment.

    Full Story >

    Lawyers for the victim's family had been calling for the officer's arrest, saying the fact that she had remained free days after the shooting showed she was receiving favorable treatment.

    Full Story >

  • Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

    Intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike US Southeast

    Monday, September 10 2018 1:33 AM EDT2018-09-10 05:33:01 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-09-10 11:13:29 GMT
    Map shows probable path of Hurricane Florence. ; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;Map shows probable path of Hurricane Florence. ; 1c x 3 inches; 46.5 mm x 76 mm;

    Forecasters said Florence was expected to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days.

    Full Story >

    Forecasters said Florence was expected to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days.

    Full Story >

  • New Miss America glad she didn't have to don swimsuit to win

    New Miss America glad she didn't have to don swimsuit to win

    Sunday, September 9 2018 12:09 AM EDT2018-09-09 04:09:31 GMT
    Monday, September 10 2018 6:49 AM EDT2018-09-10 10:49:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Contestants wave to the audience during introductions at the second night of preliminary competition at the Miss America competition in Atlantic City N.J on Thursday Sept. 6, 2018.(AP Photo/Wayne Parry). Contestants wave to the audience during introductions at the second night of preliminary competition at the Miss America competition in Atlantic City N.J on Thursday Sept. 6, 2018.

    The swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump and NFL player protests, among other topics.

    Full Story >

    The swimsuit competition has been replaced by onstage interviews, which have generated attention-grabbing remarks from contestants regarding President Trump and NFL player protests, among other topics.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly