After record rainfall, flooding is focus

Up to 8 inches of rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon soaked parts of the Tri-State over the weekend.

Most areas saw 4 to 6 inches of rain, but at least one northern Kentucky community, Crestview, recorded 8.11 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Norwood also saw 8 inches.

The official rainfall total for our region was 4.73 inches at Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Most of that, 3.92 inches, fell on Saturday, making it the wettest September day on record ever and our 10th wettest day on record since 1871 at t the airport, according to the NWS.

Beechmont Avenue is open again this morning after it closed due to a landslide Sunday, but some areas are still seeing flooding issues.

That includes Mason County, Kentucky, where schools are closed Monday due to flooding and high water, the district said in a tweet Monday morning.

We will dry out Monday under cloudy skies and a bit of fog for your morning commute.

A Flash Flood Watch expired at midnight, but the Ohio River is on the rise this week.

The river went up 11 feet over the weekend, and now it stands over 38 feet.

The river is expected to increase another 7 feet and crest on Wednesday.

Flooding could occur along Cincinnati's east side.

This afternoon will be cloudy but cool for this time of year.

The high temperature will only reach 68 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of 58.

The sun will make a welcome return Tuesday and mix in with some clouds.

It will be warmer with a high of 73 degrees.

We are expected to stay dry for the next several days.

Daytime highs will return to the 80s by Thursday.

