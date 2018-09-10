Counselors on hand as Fifth Third Center reopens

Fifth Third Center is expected to reopen Monday for the first time since a gunman shot and killed three people and wounded two Thursday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

Grief counselors are on hand Monday to help workers cope as they return to their jobs at Fifth Third Center in downtown Cincinnati for the first time since a gunman killed three people and wounded two.

A memorial blood drive also will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fountain Square.

Fifth Third Bank is partnering with Hoxworth Blood Center to host the drive in honor of the victims.

It will undoubtedly be another difficult morning for employees as they try to get back to normal, or at least as normal as they can be, after Thursday's deadly shooting inside the bank's headquarters.

Cincinnati police responded within minutes of the first shot being fired shortly after 9 a.m. and killed 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez in the lobby of the high-rise.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims who died as 25-year-old Prudhvi Kandepi, 48-year-old Luis Calderon and 64-year-old Richard Newcomer.

One of the two surviving shooting victims, Whitney Austin, was hit 12 times. The Fifth Third vice president is in stable condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Cincinnati police have said Perez used a 9 mm handgun he legally bought about a month ago on the West Side and had more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

It remains unclear why he opened fire just after 9 a.m. in the loading dock and lobby.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac has said the gunman's mental health history is one of several areas they are investigating.

