Teen killed in hit-skip, police search for white Toyota Corolla

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati police investigate after a teen was hit by two vehicles in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue in North Fairmount early Monday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi) Cincinnati police investigate after a teen was hit by two vehicles in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue in North Fairmount early Monday. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, OH (FOX19) -

A 15-year-old girl was hit by two separate vehicles and killed on Harrison Avenue before dawn Monday, Cincinnati police said.

They are searching for the driver of a white Toyota Corolla with an Ohio license plate, said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman. The car fled the scene in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The Toyota is an older model, possibly a 2010, Saunders said.

A second vehicle that was involved stopped and is cooperating.

The teen was hit while trying to catch a bus for school, according to police on scene.

Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools identified her as Gabriella Rodriguez and said she attended Western Hills High School.

She was pronounced dead shortly after she was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, according to police.

"Cincinnati Public Schools is saddened to learn that a Western Hills High School student was struck and killed by a vehicle while getting to her bus stop this morning," district officials said in a prepared statement. "The student, 15-year-old Gabriella Roriguez, attended Western Hills High School. CPS is cooperating with the Cincinnati Police Department in the investigation into this incident.

"A CPS crisis team is on site today for any student or staff who would like to speak with them. On behalf of Western Hills High School Principal Dr. Carlos Blair, the teachers and staff of the school, and the CPS Board and Administration, our thoughts are with Ms. Rodriguez’s family and friends."

Harrison Avenue is shut down in the area until further notice while the Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit investigates.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

