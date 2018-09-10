OVI checkpoint tonight

Law enforcement officials will be on the lookout for impaired drivers Monday night in Colerain Township.

The Hamilton County OVI Task Force and Colerain Police are operating two separate sobriety checkpoints.

The first one will run 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Galbraith Road, according to a news release.

Then, they will move to the 3600 block of Blue Rock Road from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

Patrols also will be stepped up in the area

Tonight’s checkpoint was scheduled to address the ongoing OVI problem in the area, the task force said in news release.

Law enforcement officials say they also hope to educate the general public about the OVI Task Force and their goal to reduce traffic fatalities caused by impaired drivers.

