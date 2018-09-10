Crash closes River Road in Sedamsville

River Road is shut down due to a serious crash at Stille Drive in Sedamsville, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

A serious crash has shut down River Road in Sedamsville until further notice, Cincinnati police said Monday.

Long delays are expected.

Officers responded to River Road at Stille Drive shortly after 9 a.m.

Injuries were reported, along with at least one entrapment, police said.

BREAKING: Terrible crash has River Road blocked in both directions between State and Delhi Ave. @FOX19 #breaking pic.twitter.com/SuJiH5NKBH — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) September 10, 2018

