Crash closes River Road in Sedamsville

The sheriff’s department believes the crime was a “planned execution” intended to stop the victim from testifying against one of the suspects in a road rage case.Full Story >
The sheriff’s department believes the crime was a “planned execution” intended to stop the victim from testifying against one of the suspects in a road rage case.Full Story >
Lawyers for the victim's family had been calling for the officer's arrest, saying the fact that she had remained free days after the shooting showed she was receiving favorable treatment.Full Story >
Lawyers for the victim's family had been calling for the officer's arrest, saying the fact that she had remained free days after the shooting showed she was receiving favorable treatment.Full Story >
Forecasters said Florence was expected to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days.Full Story >
Forecasters said Florence was expected to become an extremely dangerous major hurricane sometime Monday and remain that way for days.Full Story >
The U.S. East Coast could be hit with a powerful hurricane next week as Tropical Storm Florence continues to strengthen as it moves toward the mainland.Full Story >
The U.S. East Coast could be hit with a powerful hurricane next week as Tropical Storm Florence continues to strengthen as it moves toward the mainland.Full Story >