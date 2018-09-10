Crash closes River Road in Sedamsville - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash closes River Road in Sedamsville

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
River Road is shut down due to a serious crash at Stille Drive in Sedamsville, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama) River Road is shut down due to a serious crash at Stille Drive in Sedamsville, Cincinnati police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
SEDAMSVILLE, OH (FOX19) -

A serious crash has shut down River Road in Sedamsville until further notice, Cincinnati police said Monday.

Long delays are expected.

Officers responded to River Road at Stille Drive shortly after 9 a.m.

Injuries were reported, along with at least one entrapment, police said.

