Woman's body found in home freezer; husband dead at motel

Woman's body found in home freezer; husband dead at motel

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say they found the body of an Ohio woman hidden in a basement freezer and then discovered her husband dead at a motel the next day.

Authorities haven't released details about how Diana and Kenneth West died.

Marysville police say that 47-year-old Kenneth West was being sought in connection with the discovery of his wife's body before he was found dead.

Police investigating the 68-year-old woman's death confirmed that a firearm and a vehicle were recovered at a Columbus motel where her husband's body was found Sunday.

Police went to the couple's home on Saturday after a concerned relative asked police to check on her well-being. An autopsy is planned.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    •   
