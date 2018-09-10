Woman's body found in home freezer; husband dead at motel

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police say they found the body of an Ohio woman hidden in a basement freezer and then discovered her husband dead at a motel the next day.
Authorities haven't released details about how Diana and Kenneth West died.
Marysville police say that 47-year-old Kenneth West was being sought in connection with the discovery of his wife's body before he was found dead.
Police investigating the 68-year-old woman's death confirmed that a firearm and a vehicle were recovered at a Columbus motel where her husband's body was found Sunday.
Police went to the couple's home on Saturday after a concerned relative asked police to check on her well-being. An autopsy is planned.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Monday morning. Rainfall through tomorrow will range from 2 to 4 inches overall with 5 inches possible locally. Heaviest amounts are going to end up in our northwestern most counties.Full Story >
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until Monday morning. Rainfall through tomorrow will range from 2 to 4 inches overall with 5 inches possible locally. Heaviest amounts are going to end up in our northwestern most counties.Full Story >
Marvin Lewis expects his defense to play aggressively.Full Story >
Marvin Lewis expects his defense to play aggressively.Full Story >
A teenager was hit by a vehicle in North Fairmount and taken to a hospital with injuries Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A teenager was hit by a vehicle in North Fairmount and taken to a hospital with injuries Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.Full Story >
A head-on crash with injuries has shut down River Road in Sedamsville until further notice, Cincinnati police said Monday.Full Story >
A head-on crash with injuries has shut down River Road in Sedamsville until further notice, Cincinnati police said Monday.Full Story >