2 Northwest schools on lockdown as police chase suspect

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Two Northwest schools are on lockdown Monday while police search for a domestic violence suspect, district officials said in Facebook post.

Colerain Elementary and Colerain Middle schools are on lockdown, impacting 600 students in each building, said Superintendent Todd Bowling.

"Over the weekend we were made aware of a domestic situation involving a NWLSD family," the district wrote on Facebook Monday morning.

"One of those involved in the domestic situation was not apprehended therefore we increased police presence at the buildings where the family has students attending," the post states.

"In the course of the morning, the person involved was found and a police chase ensued in the community. While the person was never on a school campus, both CE and CMS buildings are in instructional lockdown.

"At Colerain High School, the administrative team and SRO are staying informed through the police radio and are prepared to go into lockdown if the chase heads their way. An instructional lockdown is a time that we close up the building, limit hallway traffic to adults only (and only as necessary), and have extra sets of eyes on each entrance but teaching still occurs in the classrooms."

James Love, a spokesman for Colerain Township  police, said officers were serving a search warrant along with Cincinnati police.

He had no further details.

