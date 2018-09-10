VA medical center renamed to honor Medal of Honor recipient

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Virginia has changed its name to honor a 95-year-old veteran.

News outlets report the VA Medical Center in Huntington held a ceremony Sunday to officially rename the center after Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams, a retired Marine and Department of Veterans Affairs service officer. The VA said Williams is a longtime advocate for veterans and their families.

A large crowd stood and applauded and several Marines gave a hearty "hoorah" when officials unveiled a sign and new plaque.

The Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center serves more than 30,000 veterans in a service area that includes 10 counties in West Virginia, two counties in southern Ohio and 12 counties in eastern Kentucky.

