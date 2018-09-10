Crash involving semi closes Montana Avenue - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Crash involving semi closes Montana Avenue

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Digital Content Producer
A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer has shut down Montana Avenue at Boudinot Avenue in Westwood Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer is blocking Montana Avenue in Westwood Monday morning, Cincinnati police said.

The two-vehicle accident was reported about 10:20 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

