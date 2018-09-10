Cincy Strong T-shirts to benefit shooting victims, first responders

T-shirts have been designed to support victims and first responders in the Fifth Third Center shooting. (Source: Cincy Shirts)

Cincy Shirts, a local T-shirt company, has designed shirts to benefit the victims and first responders in the Fifth Third shooting last Thursday.

"We are Cincy Strong! We are offering this Cincy Strong T-shirt to raise money for the #CincyStrong Campaign. This Cincinnati Strong shirt is printed on a super soft poly blend T-shirt.

*Proceeds above production costs benefit the families of those impacted by the tragedy that took place in our great city on September 6, 2018. This shirt also benefits first responders from the Cincinnati Police Department whose quick action saved countless lives that day," the company states on their website.

Josh Sneed, who owns the company with partner Darin Overholser, told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer he expects that fund to be more than $10,000 based on online sales.

The shirts are available at their stores in Hyde Park, Loveland and Over-the-Rhine. They can also be ordered online.

