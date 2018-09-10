Franklin Junior High student tests positive for tuberculosis

Franklin City Schools remained open after a Franklin Junior High student had tested positive for tuberculosis, school officials said.

The Franklin City School District immediately contacted the Warren County Combined Health district.

As an extra precaution, the district utilized school personnel on Sunday to clean and sanitize the building.

The student diagnosed will not attend school until they are cleared by a physician, Superintendent Dr. Michael D. Sander said in a letter to parents.

The letter states that general symptoms of tuberculosis include feelings of sickness, weakness, weight loss, fever and night sweats. Symptoms can also include coughing, chest pain and coughing up blood.

The district said the will continue to keep families, staff and students updated on any additional measures the Warren County Combined Health District recommends.

